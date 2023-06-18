Attempted rape: Woman dies two days after thrown off moving bus

A woman has died two days after she was was thrown off a moving bus by the bus driver and his assistants who failed to rape her in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka on Friday night.
The woman breathed her last at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at 10:50am on Sunday.
Mymensingh Medical College Hospital deputy director Zakiul Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
He said the woman was admitted with critical head injuries and she dies today, Sunday.
Earlier on Friday, a brother of the victim filed a case with Bhaluka police station against three people on charges of attempted rape and murder. The three accused are: bus driver Rakib Mia, 21, his assistants Ananda Das, 19 and Arif Mia, 21. Police arrested them on Saturday.
Bhaluka police station officer-in-charge (OC) said the attempted murder case will now be transformed into a murder case.
The deceased woman was from Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj. She would live in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh and worked at an apparel factory in Sreepur.
Police recorded her statement at the hospital bed. She told police that she boarded a bus from Sreepur around 9:30pm on Friday to go to Bhaluka. All of the passengers got off the bus before it reached her destination. When the bus arrived in Jamirdia area of Bhaluka, the bus driver and his two assistants tried to rape her. As she resisted them, they threw her off the moving bus.
Police further said locals rescued the woman and took her to a nearby clinic. She was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Friday night as her condition deteriorated.
The superintendent of police in Mymensingh, Masum Ahmed Bhiuyan visited her at the hospital on Saturday.
This correspondent spoke to the younger brother of the woman in front of the Mymensingh Medical College morgue around 3:45pm on Sunday.
Her brother said the autopsy of her sister has been completed and they would take the body to Kishoreganj.
He said his sister left two sons and two daughters, and her sons are studying.
His sister would work at an apparel factory to manage the study expenses of her sons since she separated from her husband, her brother added.
He demanded punishment to perpetrators.