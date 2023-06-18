Attempted rape: Woman dies two days after thrown off moving bus

A woman has died two days after she was was thrown off a moving bus by the bus driver and his assistants who failed to rape her in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka on Friday night.

The woman breathed her last at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at 10:50am on Sunday.

Mymensingh Medical College Hospital deputy director Zakiul Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

He said the woman was admitted with critical head injuries and she dies today, Sunday.