50 homes washed away as Teesta erosion worsens in Kurigram

Erosion by the Teesta River has taken a serious turn in Kurigram district with the recession of floodwater, displacing many families and devouring vast tracts of cropland.

The river has been eroding its banks for the last three months and the erosion has intensified recently in Rajarhat upazila of the district.

Locals said Khitab Khan Government Primary School is at risk of being washed away by the river any time as the river is only 30 to 35 meters away from the school now. The same is the case with Char Khitab Khan Government Primary School and Gatiasham Community Clinic.