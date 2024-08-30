Floods: Death toll climbs to 54, over 5.4m people affected

The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has climbed to 54 with 2 more deaths reported in Feni district till Friday, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

Among the deceased, 14 people died in Cumilla, six in Chattogram , 19 in Feni, eight in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.