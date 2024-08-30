Floods: Death toll climbs to 54, over 5.4m people affected
The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has climbed to 54 with 2 more deaths reported in Feni district till Friday, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
Among the deceased, 14 people died in Cumilla, six in Chattogram , 19 in Feni, eight in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.
Besides, 1,009,522 families have been stranded in 64 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts--Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.
Moreover, 5,464, 167 people have been affected in 486 municipalities or unions of the 11 districts.
One person remain missing in Moulvibazar district.
Meanwhile, at least 4, 69,687 people have taken shelter in 3,269 shelter centres while 38, 192 domestic animals were kept there, according to data from the ministry.
A total of 567 medical teams are providing medical services in the flood affected areas.
So far, a sum of Tk 45.2 million has been allocated in the flood-stricken districts while 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 pieces of dry foods or other foods and baby foods and fodder worth Tk 3.5 million each were allocated, said the ministry.