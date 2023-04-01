Human chains, rallies across country demand Samsuzzaman's release

Presiding over the rally, BASAD district unit’s member secretary Manisha Chakrabarti said, “If seeking independence to get fish-meat-rice is crime, then we all are culpable in the same crime. Arrest 160 million people for this crime.”

Manisha said prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed due to unbridled corruption of the ruling party.

“Their image did not get tarnished when the economy of the country was destroyed by looting and money laundering, when Jesmin Akter died in RAB custody,” Manisha said.