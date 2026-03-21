Massive turnout at Sholakia Eid congregation

During the Pakistani era, Ali Akbar Akand, 72, used to walk from Mymensingh district to Kishoreganj's historic Sholakia to perform Eid prayers.

This year too, he prayed at this historic Eidgah field. He has been coming to Sholakia for 57 years. To him, Sholakia is an emotional name. Without performing Eid prayers in this field, the joy of Eid feels incomplete.

Ali Akbar, a farmer by profession, resides in the Tarakanda Upazila of Mymensingh district. He mentioned that when he was around 14-15 years old, he would come to the Sholakia Eidgah field to pray, walking 70 to 80 kilometers, hand in hand with his uncle Ehen Ali.

Each time, he would arrive a day or two before for prayers. This year, he also came a day early.

Recalling memories, Akbar Ali said, "Sholakia is an emotion. When I used to walk 70 to 80 kilometers with the elders during my childhood, it was so enjoyable that I never felt tired from the long journey. I started at the age of 14. By Allah's will, I still come. However, I can no longer walk as I used to. Besides, with better transport facilities, walking isn't necessary."