320 cyclone-affected at Shah Porir Dwip receive Prothom Alo Trust relief

Prothom Alo Trust handed over reliefs to 320 cyclone-affected families of Jaliapara at Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf on Monday.

Sacks of reliefs include flattened rice, puffed rice, jaggery, biscuit, fresh water, gas light and candles.

The cyclone Mocha ravaged the Shah Porir Dwip on Sunday. To escape the cyclone, the fishermen of Jaliapara took shelter at Jaliapara government primary school.

Lal Mia elated getting the relief and said, "I run the six-member family by fishing. My house was razed to the ground by the strong winds during the cyclone. The food assistant by Prothom Alo will help my family survive."