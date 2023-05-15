320 cyclone-affected at Shah Porir Dwip receive Prothom Alo Trust relief

Prothom Alo Trust handed over reliefs to 320 cyclone-affected families of Jaliapara at Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf on Monday.
Sacks of reliefs include flattened rice, puffed rice, jaggery, biscuit, fresh water, gas light and candles.
The cyclone Mocha ravaged the Shah Porir Dwip on Sunday. To escape the cyclone, the fishermen of Jaliapara took shelter at Jaliapara government primary school.
Lal Mia elated getting the relief and said, "I run the six-member family by fishing. My house was razed to the ground by the strong winds during the cyclone. The food assistant by Prothom Alo will help my family survive."
Another resident Bashir Ahmed said, “Prothom Alo has stood by us at first. The relief will help feed my eight-member family."
Sabrang union parishad member Abdus Salam said, "I sincerely thank Prothom Alo for distributing reliefs among the cyclone-affected. You are not a big company, you are the media people. People of my wards and I are satisfied with whatever reliefs you have distributed. I hope you will extend your hands in future if any disaster rips through the area."
Abdul Salam also said although the gusty winds blown between the morning and afternoon badly affected the houses of the Dwip, the area wasn't inundated.
The programme manager of Prothom Alo Trust Golam Rabbani, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Bondhushava Nurul Absar, president of Cox's Bazar City College Bondhushava Maruf Rashid, environment and social welfare secretary of Cox's Bazar Bondhushava Farhad Alam, member Mohammad Saqib, vice president of Cox's Bazar City College Bondhushava Akash Sharma and library and textbook secretary Kanchan Sharma were present in the relief distribution programme.