Untimely Teesta erosion threatens nearly 80 houses in Kurigram

Water Development Board officials are trying to prevent the erosion in only five kilometers area while about 40 kms of the left bank of the river is under erosion threat, said locals.

Erosion is now going on in many places of the remaining 35 kms areas of the river banks, they said.

Houses, Boro cropland and trees are being devoured by the river as incessant rainfall in the last three days triggered the erosion.

About 70 to 80 families are now under threat of being homeless.