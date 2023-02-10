Two CMCH students taken to ICU after being beaten up by BCL men

It is learnt that they are in stable condition at the ICU in CMCH.
Meanwhile, BCL also sent two other students -- SA Rayhan, 21 and Mobassir Hossain, 22 -- home after beating them up too. All four victims were the students of the 62nd batch of CMCH.
CMCH sources said the students were taken to a room by several BCL leaders and activists on Wednesday night where they were assaulted. The BCL asked them to leave the hall by Thursday evening. Although Rayhan and Mobassir left the hall for home, Jahid and Shakib went to hospital for treatment.
When asked, the CMCH principal, Sahena Akhter, said their condition is stable, not critical. However, they admitted them to the ICU to observe their conditions further.
She said the CMCH probe body will investigate the incident. They will find out why this incident took place and who the perpetrators are -- at a time when the political activities on CMCH campus remain suspended.
Refuting the allegation, BCL leader Ovijit Das told the newsmen that the injured students were involved in Shibir politics. They were questioned, not beaten up.
Chawkbazar police station officer in-charge, Manjur Quader Majumder, said, "There is an allegation against the injured students that they are involved in Chhatra Shibir politics. However, we don't know who assaulted them. We are investigating the issue. Additional police forces have been deployed on campus to defuse the tension."