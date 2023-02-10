Two CMCH students taken to ICU after being beaten up by BCL men

It is learnt that they are in stable condition at the ICU in CMCH.

Meanwhile, BCL also sent two other students -- SA Rayhan, 21 and Mobassir Hossain, 22 -- home after beating them up too. All four victims were the students of the 62nd batch of CMCH.

CMCH sources said the students were taken to a room by several BCL leaders and activists on Wednesday night where they were assaulted. The BCL asked them to leave the hall by Thursday evening. Although Rayhan and Mobassir left the hall for home, Jahid and Shakib went to hospital for treatment.