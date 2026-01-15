UP chairman branded ‘devil’ and handed to police in Sylhet, ‘coordinator’ confined in protest

Speaking around 11:00 am today, Thursday, Jakiganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdur Razzak said that UP chairman Abdus Shahid is in police custody now.

He is not named as an accused in any case. However, since he was detained and handed over to the police, the matter is being verified, the police officer said.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Abdus Shahid was detained from the Jakiganj upazila parishad area and handed over to the police by Jafar Ahmed and several other youths.

Jafar Ahmed is the complainant in a case filed over alleged attacks on students and public in Jakiganj during the July movement.

On 7 September 2024, Jafar Ahmed filed a case naming 107 people and accusing another 250 to 300 unidentified individuals. Abdus Shahid’s name does not appear in that case.

According to local sources, an emergency meeting of public representatives was held at the UNO’s office on Wednesday afternoon.