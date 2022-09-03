Shells fired by Myanmar security forces fall on Bandarban hill

Earlier on 28 August, two mortar shells landed in an inhabited area of Naikhongchari’s Ghumdhum border area. No causality was reported, as those shells were unexploded.
Locals living along Reju Amtalo boder in Naikhongchari’s Ghumdhum union parishad said they had heard huge noise of firings from Walidong hill inside Myanmar territory opposite to the Bangladesh border pillar no. 40 and 41 since Saturday morning.
Two fighter jets and two helicopters shelled in Walidong hill area around 9:30pm.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Babul Tanchangya, member of Ghumdhum union parishad’s (UP) ward no. 8, said Myanmar rebel group Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar security force have been fighting for over two weeks, especially, more firings are taking place in Walidong hill near Reju Amtali border.
The UP member said they panicked and people living along the border could not go to hill for jhum cultivation out of fear of being shot.
According to the press release of Bandarban’s SP office, two fighter jets of Myanmar army were seen firing 8-10 rounds of bullets and two helicopters firing 30-35 bullets in the area between border pillars no. 40 and 41 around 9:20am. Two of those shells landed 120 metres inside the Bangladesh territory near the zero line of the border pillar no. 40.
Besides, heavy shelling was heard from the Myanmar side of the border near pillar no. 34 and 35 in Ghumdhum union. The Tombru camp of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police is in there and the BGP is mainly carrying out the firing near it. Firing also heard from BGP’s Muringajhiri border check post.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bandarban police SP said though two shell fell in Bangladesh territory, not fighter jet and helicopter crossed the border. The shell exploded but there is no human settlement in the area.
Law enforcement agencies are put on maximum alert in border area, he said adding that intelligence surveillance has been heightened and alert has been issued on public movement in border area.’