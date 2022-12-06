RU teachers allegedly ‘clash’ with students on hunger strike

Teachers and officials of Rajshahi University (RU) allegedly assaulted the students of the university’s Urdu department, who were staging a hunger strike since Monday morning, reports UNB.

Four female students were admitted to the university medical center after the incident, which took place in front of the administration building of the university on Monday evening.

The injured students are - Monija Akhtar, Runa Akhtar, Nusrat Jahan Priya and Sumaiya of the 2019-20 batch of Urdu department.