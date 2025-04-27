Border killing
Bangladeshi found dead in Indian territory, locals blame gunshot
A Bangladeshi national was found dead with wounds on the other side of the border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) confirmed the death, but could not confirm the deceased's identity.
According to the BGB, the place where the body was found is Madhupur of India, on the other side of Gopalpur village in Jadabpur union and adjacent to the border pillar No. 48.
Jadabpur union parishad chairman Salahuddin identified the deceased as Obaidul Haque, a resident of Gopalpur village. He said the man died from gunshot wounds around 1:00 am.
Multiple local sources said on Saturday night, some Bangladeshi nationals crossed the barbed-wire fence near the Gopalpur area into Indian territory. They had an altercation with some smugglers and were hit by someone there.
Later, his body was found near the barbed-wire fence inside the Indian territory in the morning, they added.
Lt Col Rafiqul Alam, commanding officer of the BGB battalion-58, said they were informed about the body around 10:00am by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). The body was spotted around 200 yards inside India from pillar No-48. Since it is within Indian territory, the BGB could not immediately identify the deceased.
He noted that details of the incident would be revealed once the BSF calls a flag meeting.
Meanwhile, chairman Salahuddin said they came to know that the man had been shot dead. But he could not confirm who fired the shots.