Bangladeshi found dead in Indian territory, locals blame gunshot

A Bangladeshi national was found dead with wounds on the other side of the border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) confirmed the death, but could not confirm the deceased's identity.

According to the BGB, the place where the body was found is Madhupur of India, on the other side of Gopalpur village in Jadabpur union and adjacent to the border pillar No. 48.