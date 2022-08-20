Local News

Tea workers' new wage Tk 145, strike called off

Correspondent
Moulvibazar
Tea workers observe a two-hour long strike to press home several demands, including the increase of daily wage. The picture was taken from Lakkatura in Sylhet on 10 August.
The ongoing indefinite strike of the tea workers has been called off after their wage was fixed at Tk 145.

Nipen Pal, acting general secretary of Bangladesh Tea Workers’ Union, declared this on the eighth day of their ongoing strike on Saturday.

Nipen Paul said tea workers’ wage had been increased by Tk 25 to Tk 145. The workers had accepted this proposal from the government with the assurance from the prime minister.

The labour department sat in a meeting with the leaders of the tea workers union at the office of the divisional labour department in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar at 3.00pm Saturday. Labour department director general Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, lawmaker of Moulvibazar-4 constituency, Mohammed Abdus Shahid and representatives of Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sylhet and Chattogram district administrations were present at the meeting on behalf of the government while central leaders of Tea Workers Union represented their people.

After the meeting, Bangladesh Tea Workers Union’s acting general secretary Nipen Paul called off the strike.

Earlier, the workers of 231 tea gardens of the country continued an indefinite strike for the eighth day for the realisation of their demands. They were holding rallies and protests in different parts of the country.

