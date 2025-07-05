Former CEC ATM Shamsul Huda dies at 83
Former Chief Election Commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda passed away at a hospital in the capital on Saturday morning. He was 83.
Shamsul Huda was declared dead at the hospital around 10:15 am, said Parvez Hasan, executive of the Customer Service Department at the United Hospital.
His brother-in-law Ashfaque Quaderi said Shamsul Huda breathed his last at his residence around 9 am and then he was taken to United Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
He is survived by wife and one daughter.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held after his daughter returns from the United States, Quaderi said.
Former civil servant ATM Shamsul Huda was appointed CEC on 5 February 2007 during the caretaker government led by Fakhruddin Ahmed.
He served until 2012, with Muhammad Sohul Hossain and M Sakhawat Hossain joining him as election commissioners.
Shamsul Huda oversaw Bangladesh’s 2008 national election.
Earlier, Huda was a director and vice chairman of GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) Limited, a Bangladeshi non-banking financial institution.