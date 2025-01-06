1,911 case dockets vanish from Chattogram court

There’s no trace of 1,911 case dockets or CDs of the Chattogram court. Lawyers say these dockets of various cases including murder, narcotics, smuggling and explosives are extremely crucial for the judicial procedure. Without the dockets, it will be difficult to prove these crimes in court.

Without finding the dockets, public prosecutor (PP) of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan filed a general diary (GD) with the Kotwali Police Station in the city yesterday, Sunday.

It has been mentioned in the GD that the case dockets of 28 to 30 courts were stored at the Chattogram city public prosecutor’s office. Due to lack of space in the PP office, those 1,911 case dockets wrapped in polythene bags and then stored in a plastic satchel had been left on the hallway in front of the PP office since last 24 April of 2023.