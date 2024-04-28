Commuters bear the brunt as 48-hr transport strike in Ctg underway

The strike was called following an incident where students of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) reportedly set buses on fire in protest after two of their peers were killed in a road accident. The students, Shanto Saha and Tawfiq Hasan, both from the Civil Engineering department, died when a bus hit their motorbike on the Chattogram-Kaptai road on 22 April.

In retaliation, some CUET students vandalized three buses and set another on fire. The protests escalated over the following days, leading to the university's closure and the postponement of academic activities.

Demands and Protests

The transport workers' strike is a protest against the damage inflicted on their vehicles and calls for compensation for the burnt buses, along with the arrest of the accused students. The strike encompasses Chattogram city, district, Cox’s Bazar, and three hilly districts. It aims to press home a four-point demand, emphasizing the need for justice and reparations from the damages incurred during the student protests.