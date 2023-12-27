AL leader alleges party's MP was elected by vote cast at night in 2018

An Awami League leader from Moheshkhali claimed that the ruling party’s member of parliament of Cox’s Bazar-2 (Moheshkhali-Kutubdia) constituency Asheq Ullah Rafiq won by the vote cast at night before the day of election in the 2018 general election.

Asheq Ullah is the Awami League MP for two consecutive terms and has been selected as the party’s candidate in the upcoming 12th national election.

The video of AL leader Azizul Haque making the allegation has been making rounds since Monday night. Azizul was the agriculture affairs secretary of the ruling party’s Moheshkhali upazila unit. The upazila has no full-fledged committee right now as AL announced only the president and secretary of the unit several months ago.

Azizul is the younger brother of AL’s central religious affairs secretary and former Cox’s Bazar district unit president Sirajul Mostafa.