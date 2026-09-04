Woman hit by state minister’s car dies in Bogura
Firoza Begum, 60, a pedestrian who was injured after being hit by the government vehicle carrying State Minister for Public Administration and Food Abdul Bari in Shibganj, Bogura, has died.
She died while undergoing treatment at TMSS Medical College Hospital in Bogura at around 12:00 pm today, Friday.
Shibganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahinuzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The accident occurred at around 8:45 am today, Friday on the Mokamtala–Joypurhat regional highway in the Gopinathpur area of Kichak Union in the upazila. Firoza Begum was the wife of late Nizam Uddin of the area.
According to police and local sources, State Minister Abdul Bari was travelling by government vehicle from Dhaka to Kalai upazila in his constituency, Joypurhat. His wife, Nazma Ara Begum, and a police vehicle assigned to his security detail were accompanying him.
When they reached Gopinathpur, Firoza Begum tried to cross the highway from one side to the other. She came in front of the minister’s vehicle. The driver lost control while trying to avoid her.
The vehicle then veered off the road into a paddy field beside it. Firoza Begum was seriously injured in the incident. The state minister and his wife also sustained injuries in the incident.
Nazma Ara Begum, the minister’s wife, told Prothom Alo that the driver lost control while trying to avoid the woman. The vehicle then went off the road into the paddy field.
Firoza Begum was initially taken to a local hospital. She was later admitted to TMSS Medical College Hospital in Bogura, where she died while undergoing treatment. OC Shahinuzzaman said the legal process following the accident was underway.