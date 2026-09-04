Woman hit by state minister’s car dies in Bogura

Firoza Begum, 60, a pedestrian who was injured after being hit by the government vehicle carrying State Minister for Public Administration and Food Abdul Bari in Shibganj, Bogura, has died.

She died while undergoing treatment at TMSS Medical College Hospital in Bogura at around 12:00 pm today, Friday.

Shibganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahinuzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The accident occurred at around 8:45 am today, Friday on the Mokamtala–Joypurhat regional highway in the Gopinathpur area of Kichak Union in the upazila. Firoza Begum was the wife of late Nizam Uddin of the area.