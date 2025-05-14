Take effective steps to mitigate water logging in Chattogram: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday asked all concerned authorities to take effective steps to ease water logging in Chattogram city.

He gave the directives in a meeting with the top government officials of the district at Chattogram Circuit House in the port city.

Prof Yunus urged the journalists to write reports regularly on the water logging crisis of the port city which became chronic every year during monsoon.

He also asked experts to keep their eyes on the water logging situation in Chattogram.