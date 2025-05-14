Take effective steps to mitigate water logging in Chattogram: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday asked all concerned authorities to take effective steps to ease water logging in Chattogram city.
He gave the directives in a meeting with the top government officials of the district at Chattogram Circuit House in the port city.
Prof Yunus urged the journalists to write reports regularly on the water logging crisis of the port city which became chronic every year during monsoon.
He also asked experts to keep their eyes on the water logging situation in Chattogram.
Stating water logging a symbolic but a severe problem, the Chief Adviser asked local administration to create instance of their good services by effectively mitigating the longstanding crisis.
Chattogram divisional commissioner Dr Md Ziauddin briefed the Chief Adviser on the water logging situation in Chattogram City. Farida Khanom, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram moderated the function.
Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam, Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Education Adviser C R Abrar, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, Fisheries and Livestocks Adviser Farida Akhter, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Principal Coordinator on SDGs Affairs Lamiya Morshed and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present.