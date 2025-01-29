St Martin's Island: 9-month travel ban begins 1 Feb
A nine-month restriction on movements of tourists in the St Martin's Island, the lone coral island in Bangladesh, will come to force on Saturday, 1 February.
Tourists can visit the island until Friday, 31 January, according to a decision of the environment, forest and climate change ministry.
Island residents and tourism businessmen said tourists usually visit St Martin from 1 October to 31 March. However, restrictions on tourist movement start 1 February this year but it should be deferred to 28 February.
Usually 12 ships ferry tourists to and from St Martin on Teknaf-St Martin, Inani-St Martin, Cox’s Bazar-St Martin and Chattogram-St Martin marine routes.
Currently ships operate on Cox’s Bazar-St Martin route only. Tourists also arrive St Martin crossing Naaf river, but this route was closed after fights escalated in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
Ships ferry tourists from BIWTA jetty in Nuniarchara of Cox’s Bazar town to St Martin. It takes six hours to reach the coral island from Cox’s Bzar.
Tourist-carrying ships Kaeri Sindabad and Keari Cruise & Dine director Shah Alam told Prothom Alo that Keari Sindabad, Keari Cruise & Dine, MV Baro Awlia, Karnafuly Express, MV Atlantic Cruise, and Bay Cruise set sails for St Martin Island from Nuniarchara jetty with tourists on board while Green Line-1 cancelled the voyage for engine fault.
Tour operators claimed they would incur loss this year due to less number of tourists following the enforcement of various restrictions and regulations by the ministry.
St Martin Hotel-Motel-Resort Owners’ Association MA Abdur Rahim Zihadi said, “Such a crisis never happened in the island. If tourist movement is restricted in the island, its residents will face various crises as hundreds of people are involved in tourism business in the island. So, we demand that the Island remains open to tourists until 28 February on humanitarian ground.”
Nur Mohamamd, a resident of St Martin, said, “It is not possible to run the expenses of 10 months with the earnings of two months. That is why the Island should remain open to tourists throughout February.”
St Martin union parishad chairman Majibur Rahman said 10,000 people are involved with tourism in the island and they earn during the tourism season and run family throughout the year. So, if ship movement is extended throughout February, it benefits the locals, he added
Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh general secretary Hossain Islam said, “We are requesting to permit tourist movement in St Martin Island in February so that it becomes easier for the islanders and tourist operators to recoup the losses.”
Imran Hossain, additional district magistrate of Cox’S Bazar, said it will not be possible to relax the tourist movement in the island without the instructions of the ministry. He told Prothom Alo, “No ships will be allowed to set sail to St Martin's Island after 31 January, and if the government relaxes the restrictions, steps will be taken accordingly.”