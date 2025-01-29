St Martin's Island: 9-month travel ban begins 1 Feb

A nine-month restriction on movements of tourists in the St Martin's Island, the lone coral island in Bangladesh, will come to force on Saturday, 1 February.

Tourists can visit the island until Friday, 31 January, according to a decision of the environment, forest and climate change ministry.

Island residents and tourism businessmen said tourists usually visit St Martin from 1 October to 31 March. However, restrictions on tourist movement start 1 February this year but it should be deferred to 28 February.

Usually 12 ships ferry tourists to and from St Martin on Teknaf-St Martin, Inani-St Martin, Cox’s Bazar-St Martin and Chattogram-St Martin marine routes.

Currently ships operate on Cox’s Bazar-St Martin route only. Tourists also arrive St Martin crossing Naaf river, but this route was closed after fights escalated in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.