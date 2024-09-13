Gazipur: 30pc factories operate over weekend to recover losses

Nearly 30 per cent of readymade garment factories in Gazipur continued their production on the weekend, Friday, in an effort to make up for the losses caused by recent worker protests.

As of the filing of this report around 2:00 pm today, the factories were in operation, with members of the police force, army, and other law enforcement agencies guarding the industrial area. Unlike the previous days, there were no reports of protests or chaos by workers.

There has been unrest among workers in a significant number of garment factories in Gazipur over the past two weeks, with incidents of attacks, vandalism, and arson.