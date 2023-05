At least 10 people were injured in a clash erupted between two groups of the ruling party, Awami League (AL), in Pabna.

Of the wounded, six sustained bullet injuries. The incident took place at Charbangaria village of Hemayetpur union of the district sadar.

Six bullet injured are: Habu Sardar, 50, Mamun Hossain, 30, Salim Mandol, 40, Sabirul Sheikh, 40, Hamim Hossain,12, and Ishak Pramanik.

All, residents of Charbangaria village, were admitted to Pabna general hospital for treatment.