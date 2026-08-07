5 carriages of Jamalpur Commuter derail, train services suspended
Five carriages, including a power car, of the Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Commuter train derailed in Gafargaon, Mymensingh. Train services on the Dhaka–Mymensingh route have been temporarily suspended following the accident.
The accident occurred at around 9:20 am today, Friday at the Shibganj Road level-crossing area near Gafargaon railway station.
Akhtar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mymensingh Railway Police Station, told Prothom Alo that the train had left Jamalpur for Dhaka. It derailed shortly before entering Gafargaon station.
The OC said arrangements were being made to send a relief train to the site. Work to remove the derailed carriages and restore the railway line would begin afterwards. He said it was estimated that train services would take four to five hours to return to normal after the recovery operation.