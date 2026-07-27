Detached train wagons hit bus, other vehicles at rail crossing; two killed

Two people were killed and at least eight others were injured after five detached wagons of an oil tanker train crashed into a passenger bus, a human hauler locally known as Mahindra, and a battery run auto-rickshaw at a railway crossing in Rajbari.

The accident occurred at around 9:00 p m on 27 July at the Khankhanapur railway crossing in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.

The deceased were identified as Monowar Hossain (50), an auto-rickshaw passenger from Brac Para in Rajbari Sadar, and Abdul Malek (45), a passenger in the human hauler from Shamukhkhola village in Baliakandi upazila. At least eight others were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.