One killed, at least 50 injured in AL factional clashes in Sunamganj

One was killed and at least 50 were injured in factional clashes that broke out on Monday afternoon during Derai upazila Awami-League (AL) council in Sunamganj. The slain was identified as Azmal Hossain Chowdhury alias Arman, 35, a resident of hospital road at Derai.

Sunamganj additional police superintendent Abu Said said, “I heard that one died. We will investigate to ascertain whether the death is natural or unnatural. If the death is unnatural and a complaint is lodged, we will take legal action.”