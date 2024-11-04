First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins 31 Jan

Besides, the adviser said maintaining the law and order, and overall security issues over the upcoming Biswa Ijtema, were also discussed during the meeting.

“We don’t want any division between the Islamic scholars (alem-ulema) . . . If it is necessary, we will discuss the matter with them again,” he added.

During the meeting, Ijtema-related issues, including fixation of Biswa Ijtema date, handing over the Ijtema ground and its preparation, maintaining law and order, formation of different committees to ensure smooth holding of the congregations and supervising the overall activities, issuing of foreign guests’ visas, traffic control of VVIPs and setting up control room were discussed.