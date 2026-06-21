'Crew held hostage on lower deck, pirates tried to breach master bridge'

The cargo vessel MV Abdul Hakim-1 has resumed its passage to India after surviving a pirate attack inside the Sundarbans. The ship departed for India from the Angtihara customs station in Koyra upazila of Khulna, at around 5:00 am today, Monday.

Confirming the news, the vessel’s in-charge master, Md Nur Nabi, told Prothom Alo that they continued their trip without delay due to concerns that their entry permit for the Indian port might expire.

The ship had set sail from Mongla port for India on Saturday afternoon. Between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm that evening, as the vessel reached the Shingyenala area of the Sundarbans, a gang of 10 to 15 pirates boarded the ship from a trawler.

Recounting the incident, Nur Nabi said that the pirates initially held the crew members on the lower deck hostage before attempting to enter the master bridge. When he quickly locked all the bridge gates, the pirates fired 15 to 20 rounds of bullets at the doors.