Sundarbans: Surrendered bandits return to robbery, 14 groups, including ‘Dulabhai Bahini’ active

Fayez Ali (not real name) was wiping his eyes. He said, “Getting my son back felt like I was born again.” On the face of this elderly man of Koyra lay both relief and fear. The bandits had warned, if he did not pay Tk 30,000, he would only get back his son’s corpse.

On 18 August, standing on the bank of the Shakbaria River flowing past the village, this father said, “After much hardship and borrowing, I managed to raise the ransom money and secured my son’s release.” His son had been held captive for three days after he went to catch crabs in the Sundarbans. He barely got food and was forced to row the bandits’ boats day and night.

His son had been held hostage by the ‘Dulabhai Bahini (The Gang of Brother-in-law)’. The name of this bandit group is no joke, behind it lies fear, torture, and the dread of ransom.

Once, the terror of the Sundarbans was ‘Ilias Bahini,’ whose dominance stretched from the Bay of Bengal to deep inside the forest. Ilias surrendered later and has already passed away. In August last year, when Ilias’s brother-in-law Rabiul formed a new gang, locals named it the ‘Dulabhai Bahini’.