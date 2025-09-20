Investigation
Sundarbans: Surrendered bandits return to robbery, 14 groups, including ‘Dulabhai Bahini’ active
Fayez Ali (not real name) was wiping his eyes. He said, “Getting my son back felt like I was born again.” On the face of this elderly man of Koyra lay both relief and fear. The bandits had warned, if he did not pay Tk 30,000, he would only get back his son’s corpse.
On 18 August, standing on the bank of the Shakbaria River flowing past the village, this father said, “After much hardship and borrowing, I managed to raise the ransom money and secured my son’s release.” His son had been held captive for three days after he went to catch crabs in the Sundarbans. He barely got food and was forced to row the bandits’ boats day and night.
His son had been held hostage by the ‘Dulabhai Bahini (The Gang of Brother-in-law)’. The name of this bandit group is no joke, behind it lies fear, torture, and the dread of ransom.
Once, the terror of the Sundarbans was ‘Ilias Bahini,’ whose dominance stretched from the Bay of Bengal to deep inside the forest. Ilias surrendered later and has already passed away. In August last year, when Ilias’s brother-in-law Rabiul formed a new gang, locals named it the ‘Dulabhai Bahini’.
In November 2018, the government declared the Sundarbans free of robbers after the surrender of 32 robbery groups. But Prothom Alo’s investigation reveals that, at least 14 bandit groups, including Dulabhai Bahini, have reemerged in the Sundarbans taking advantage of political turmoil during last year’s fall of the government. They regularly hold forest-dwellers hostage at gunpoint to extort ransom. At least 11 former bandits who had surrendered have returned to piracy.
These bandits are backed by a section of influential coastal fish traders, known locally as ‘company mahajans (company’s lenders)’. Under their directives, fishermen poison rivers to catch fish. These traders provide permits from the robbers, and often send ransom money as well. This supplies the robbers with money, weapons stockpiles, and leads to environmental destruction of the Sundarbans due to poisoning.
Since last July, Prothom Alo began an investigation into the resurgence of piracy in the Sundarbans. Prothom Alo spoke to forest-dwellers, surrendered former robbers, and individuals secretly involved in robbery. Their accounts reveal the organised secret lives of the robbers, their floating hideouts in the rivers, and the stories of helpless people imprisoned in boats.
Fishermen, forest-dwellers held hostage
Fayez Ali’s son fell into a robber's trap in the Patakata area of the Sundarbans. While catching crabs in a canal, he suddenly saw five boats of armed bandits approaching. Frightened, he tried to row away through the canal but could not escape. The bandits intercepted him by crossing through the jungle.
On 31 July, we learned in a market of Koyra upazila that poor local forest-dweller Zahirul Islam (we are not revealing his real name due to security concerns) had been held hostage by robbers for four days. His daughter, in a tearful voice, said, “We are poor, if we do not go to the forest, we cannot eat. If we tell anyone about the kidnapping, the robbers will kill my father. So we are only asking close acquaintances for help.”
After arranging Tk 20,000 ransom through loans, Zahirul returned home on 2 August. Visiting his house the next day, we found fear still coming out of his voice. He said, “As soon as I entered the Jolakhali canal of the Sundarbans, 11 robbers of the Dulabhai Bahini surrounded me with three boats, all armed with guns. I was held for a week, given food only once a day, and forced to row boats the rest of the time.”
The robbers initially demanded Tk 30,000. After much pleading, they agreed to take Tk 20,000, on the condition that he would pay the remaining Tk 10,000 the next time he entered the forest.
Honey collectors, locally knows as mouals, and Nipa palm leave or golpata collecters, locally known as bawalis, also have to pay ransom to robbers. A moual from a village in Koyra said, “In the Sundarbans, there are crocodiles in the water, tigers on the land, and now added to this is the reign of robbers.”
When seven of their group were captured, they had to pay Tk 52,000 in ransom. He said that if robbery is not eliminated, they will not go into the forest in the next honey-collecting season.
A bawali from another village said he had to pay Tk 30,000 to three different robber groups while collecting Nipa palm leaves this year. He said that if robbery continues, many will abandon their Sundarbans-based livelihoods.
On 26 July, robbers seized the boat of Abu Sayeed (not real name) from Maheshwaripur union of Koyra. That day, Afzal Bahini captured a total of 16 fishing boats in the Jeler Canal area near the Koyra River, realising Tk 20,400 in ransom from each boat.
While visiting Abu Sayeed’s home on 2 August, his wife was seen feeding their young child in a dilapidated house’s veranda. Fear and suffering were evident on her face.
She said her husband had once given water to robbers of Jahangir Bahini. Out of anger, Afzal Bahini’s men tied him to a tree, stuffed a gamcha, locally made bath towel, in his mouth, and beat him. Since then, he has been in severe pain and had just gone to a physician for medicine.
This correspondent spoke to at least 10 fishermen in Koyra. They said that after the robbers’ surrender in 2018, there had been peace in the forest. But since last August, kidnappings and ransom have returned. Hostage fishermen are paying anywhere from Tk 20,000 to Tk 100,000 for release.
Md Saiful Islam, member-secretary of the civic platform ‘Upokul O Sundarban Songrokkhon Andalon (Coastal and Sundarbans Conservation Movemen),’ told Prothom Alo on 2 September that robbery has increased due to lack of surveillance. If immediate measures are not taken small groups would grow into larger forces.
The livelihoods of forest-dwellers, tourism, and government revenue will all be endangered. Out of fear of robbers, honey collection by mouals has decreased by almost 35 per cent this year, he added.
Robbers, mahajans go hand in hand
While visiting the coastal areas near the Sundarbans, this correspondent spoke to forest-dwelling fishermen, as well as robbers who previously surrendered. Fishermen live in constant fear of robbers.
This fear stretches across the rivers from Baleshwar to Raimangal. Even families of fishermen who go to Dublar Char near the Bay of Bengal in the south worry continuously. On the other hand, robbers themselves live in fear of being caught by the authorities.
Amid the pretext, several fish and crab traders, known as ‘company mahajans,’ have colluded with bandits to expand their businesses across the forest. These mahajans play an active role behind both poisoning rivers and canals to catch fish and facilitating forest robbery. However, the outside world knows very little about this grim reality.
Recently, Hafizur Rahman (not real name), a fisherman from Shyamnagar, returned after paying ransom following five days of captivity by Majnu Bahini. He said, “Many company mahajans have direct ties with the robbers. Fishermen have to pay money to mahajans to get a ‘card.’”
This “card” is actually a 10-taka banknote, the serial number of which is recorded in the robbers' ledger. Hafizur said, “When the robbers caught me, the first thing they asked was which mahajan’s fisherman I was. But since I did not have a card, they held me and finally extorted Tk 20,000.”
A fisherman from Koyra who returned after paying ransom to Dulabhai Bahini said he had arranged a card through a mahajan before entering the forest. But when caught, the number on the card did not match the robbers’ ledger, thus, began his ordeal.
A robber, who was recently released on bail, said on condition of anonymity that there are agreements between mahajans and robbers for a fixed number of boats. Those with prepaid tokens are spared, while the rest are detained for ransom.
The robber added that when fishermen are captured, mahajans step in to negotiate. They mainly send the ransom money. But through this “help,” fishermen fall into debt traps, forced to fish and collect crabs day and night to repay the mahajans.
According to Anarul Islam, a surrendered bandit from Mathbari village in Koyra, the company mahajans keep control over fishermen by paying the bandits. Robbers are not just in the forest any longer even the traders on land now act as another kind of bandit.
On 29 July, participants in the monthly law-and-order committee meeting in Koyra upazila, adjacent to the Sundarbans, expressed concern over the matter. At the meeting, Imdadul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Koyra police station said intelligence reports indicated that a number of people locally known as company mahajan were supporting forest bandits.
He specifically mentioned the names of Abu Sayeed, Mintu, Nur Hossain, Mosharraf and Amirul Islam.
Each of them later claimed to Prothom Alo that the allegations were false. However, even before the Sundarbans were officially declared free of bandits, there were similar accusations against them. Some had even been arrested in multiple cases and served time in jail.
On 13 February, the navy arrested Abu Sayeed. A press release sent out from the Koyra Contingent office stated that he had been detained on charges of illegal arms trading, supplying weapons to bandits, providing them with food, and running a syndicate that caught fish by poisoning the water in the Sundarbans.
However on 3 August, this reporter met Abu Sayeed near the Kashiadabad forest station, who said he had been released on bail. He claimed that the charges brought against him were completely false. He admitted that he once had a small business in the Sundarbans but said he gave it up after last year’s fall of the government.
Across the coastal belt, there is widespread confusion over who these company mahajans backing the bandits are. But during visits to Mongla, Koyra, Shyamnagar and Dacope upazilas some names repeatedly came up in conversations with former bandits and fishermen.
They were: Ayon Company, Abu Saleh Company, Hossain Company, Shahidul Company, Kamrul Company, Bipul Company, Mintu Company, Riasad Company, Khokon Company and Shaheen Company.
In addition, Bikash Company is quite known to be close to bandit Majnu. After Bikash’s death, his relatives now control the company’s business.
More to follow...