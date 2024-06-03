Resorts being built around Sundarbans one after another

Resorts one after another are being built in the ecologically critical area adjacent to the World Heritage Sundarbans.

Meanwhile, 14 resorts have already been established by filling up canals and felling trees of the forest in Khulna and Satkhira.

The construction of eight more resorts is underway. Generators are being operated with loud sounds while air conditioners (ACs) have been installed in most of the resorts.

According to the Environment Conservation Act, ten kilometers around the Sundarbans have been declared an ecologically critical area. Construction of establishments or any sort of activities are completely prohibited in these areas harming the natural characteristics in the area.

However, defying the prohibition these resorts have been built causing harm to the forest. Water, sound and earth pollution are increasing in the surrounding areas of resorts. Wild animals are leaving the area.