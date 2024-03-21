Sundarbans at stake as movement of vessels multiplied

Over the past dozen years, river transport on the Bangladesh-India river route through the Sundarbans has almost doubled.

According to BIWTA standard practice, no vessel is to travel through the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, from sunset to sunrise.

However, that is being ignored. This unregulated commute by vessels is eroding the river banks. The forest area is shrinking. The river is being polluted when vessels often sink carrying cargo of coal, cement raw materials, etc. This is a threat to the biodiversity of the forest.

In 1972 Bangladesh and India signed the first Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade, aimed at expanding trade between the two countries by river routes. Under this protocol, a few hundred cargo-carrying lighter vessels use the river route of the two countries every month.

These vessels start from Hemnagar in India, cross the Raimangal river border and travel down Sundarbans' Raimangal, Kanchikata, Malancha, Arpangashia, Batula rivers to the Angtihara customs station in Koyra.