Irrawaddy dolphin also at risk like the Gangetic dolphin

Indian cruise ship MV Ganga Vilas reached Assam after staying in Bangladesh for 15 days. It entered Bangladesh through the Sundarbans border on 3 February. The ship left for India from the Chilmari port in Kurigram.

The Ganga Vilas embarked upon the voyage from India’s Baransi on 13 January. It will cross some 3,200 kilometres along 27 rivers up to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh in 51 days. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this private service. It is being considered as the longest river cruise in the world now.

However, the UK-based 'Guardian' published a report, “World’s longest river cruise could threaten endangered Ganges dolphin, warns experts” on the day of the inauguration of the luxury cruise.