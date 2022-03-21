Sundarbans shrinking gradually

Forestland of an area equal to 350 football fields is vanishing from the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans every year. The environment of the Sundarbans is getting damaged due to this reduction in area. Plants, creepers and animals are also declining. The Sundarbans is turning feeble amid various adversities.

The risk of Sundarbans turning weaker is being talked about for many years. The writing of the gazetteer of greater Khulna (Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira) district started in 1970. In that gazetteer, published in 1978, it was said that the Sundarbans will become faded, treeless and lifeless, if indiscriminate looting of forest resources and killing of flora and fauna do not stop.

After five decades, though the condition is not that grave the Sundarbans is losing its wildlife. Researchers say, some of the plants, animals and birds of Sundarbans are in danger of extinction.

While traveling from Mongla seaport to the farthest point of the Sundarbans Dublar Char by launch on 22 February and during the return journey on 24 February, large seagoing ships were seen on the river route.

Different types of small and big freight vessels were also seen. Some fishermen were returning after fishing, while some others were going by motor boats.

Smaller boats were seen fishing in the canals inside the forest. Dolphins were seen at one or two places on the way while, kingfishers, storks, monkeys, deer, and wild boars were seen at Dublar Char.