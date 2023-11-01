Resources in Sundarbans decrease, possible to increase in 3 ways

Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir has said an interconnection between man and nature has to be built to meet the goal of forest conservation.

"As part of the strategy, bio-diversity can be conserved by utilising traditional knowledge. Mangrove forest has to be utilised to tackle the crisis of living cost of people, gradual decrease in bio-diversity and climate change," he added.

Titumur made the remarks at a workshop 'The Implementation of Monitoring of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework: Community based Solution and Contribution to the Global Biodiversity' at a city hotel on Saturday.

International organisation SwedBio, Forest Department, Forest People Programme (FPP) and Unnayan Onneshan jointly organised it.

Titumir said the global target of 30 per cent forest conservation in Bangladesh can be achieved quickly through an interconnection between man and nature. Science and human knowledge have to be utilised for this, he added.