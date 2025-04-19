20 minutes face-to-face with a tiger in the Sundarbans

About a year ago, I joined the international organisation Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). My place of posting is in Khulna. On behalf of WCS Bangladesh, we provide technical support to the field-level staff of the Bangladesh Forest Department so that they can contribute effectively to wildlife observation and conservation.

This role often requires me to travel into the Sundarbans. On 11 April, I once again embarked on a journey from Mongla towards the Sarankhola range. As always, I was accompanied by boatman Alamgir.

We began our journey in the morning and reached Harintana via the Shaila River by late afternoon. Daylight had already begun to fade within the forest. Our boat was moving along a canal approximately 250 feet wide. At one point, I noticed movement within the bushes. A fleeting glance revealed that the creature was none other than a tiger.