Nearly 200 industries established putting the Sundarbans at risk

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina questioned the boundary of the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) around the Sundarbans and supported industrial establishment there.

Later, a National Environmental Committee meeting officially allowed industries within 10 kilometers of the forest, despite repeated warnings from environmental groups that such proximity threatens biodiversity.

On 6 August 2017, during the fourth meeting of the National Environmental Committee, the committee’s chairperson, Sheikh Hasina, raised questions about the boundaries of the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA). This was documented in the meeting minutes, which have now come to light.

According to a relevant source, following that meeting, the Department of Environment not only issued clearance to illegally established industrial plants but also approved new LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) plants, cement factories, and the Sikder Group's PowerPac Economic Zone.

Recognising the exceptional biodiversity and the environmental and ecological importance of the Sundarbans, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared it a World Heritage Site in 1997. However, the organisation has repeatedly expressed concern over industrial development near the Sundarbans and the movement of vessels within the forest.

In 1999, the Department of Environment declared a 10-kilometer radius surrounding the Sundarbans as an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) to protect the forest. At the same time, it banned any activities within this zone that could harm the soil, water, or air of the world’s largest mangrove forest.