Tigers in the Sundarbans increase by 11, now 125 in total

The number of tigers in the country has increased by 11 over the past six years. The forest department found this figure by conducting a survey in the Sundarbans, the only habitation of tigers in the country. The number of tigers increased the most in Khulna district.

Meanwhile, there has been a decline in that number in the Satkhira portion of the forest. People involved with the study believe that the number of tigers decreased in that area due to poachers and the decline in tiger prey (deer).

The forest department officially released the actual number of tigers and a report on this matter Tuesday. The survey was conducted in the Sundarbans during January, April and November of last year and in March this year.

That survey was conducted on a 2,240 square kilometres area of the Sundarbans. A total of 657 cameras were installed there. Whenever tigers passed by those cameras, they automatically took photographs of the tigers. Out of the total 31,482 photographs taken by those cameras, there were 7,297 photographs of tigers.

Other than the cameras, a spot survey was carried out on 1,306 kilometres of area on the banks of canals in the Sundarbans. The exact number and population density of the tigers were determined by counting the pug marks of tigers in these canals.