Tiger population rising in Sundarbans

The population of Royal Bengal Tigers which declined significantly over the last decade, has started rising in parts of the Sundarbans in Khulna. Only two tigers were spotted in an area of nearly 2,000 square kilometres in the Sundarbans during the survey last time. However, the numbers rose to 10 to 15 in the latest survey started this year. Several tiger families with two children were spotted. The population of deer, the prime food for the tigers in the region, has also increased as compared to the past.

This information was obtained from the survey conducted in an area of around 4,000 square kilometres in the Sundarbans by the forest department. According to the survey conducting team, tigers are always spotted in parts of the Sundarbans in Satkhira. The number of tigers spotted there has also increased. The number of tiger calves has almost doubled as compared to last year. It is being assumed that, tiger population may increase by some 20 to 30 per cent overall as compared to last year.