Tiger census in Sundarbans begins in April

The much-awaited tiger census will begin in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest and only mangrove forest inhabited by the big cats.

Along with tigers, the government will also enumerate deer and pigs in the delta under the ‘Sundarbans Tiger Conservation Project’ estimated to cost the state exchequer a whopping Tk 35.93 crore (359.3 million).

On 23 March, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change gave its nod to the project with a three-year timeline.