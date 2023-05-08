Tigers on the increase in the Sundarbans

The number of tigers in the Sundarbans has increased, indicated the primary estimation of the camera trapping method of the tiger census.

The camera trapping activities of Khulna and Sathkira under the western part of the forest department was completed on 30 April. Those involved in the process said according to the primary findings, the number of tigers has increased in those two ranges.

Hardly any tiger was found in the Khulna range according to the 2015 and 2018 consensus, but a substantial number of the beast has been found this time. The concerned persons claimed picture of tiger cubs along with the parent tigers were also captured on camera in many places.