Tiger poaching: Major hub in Bangladesh

A buyer bought powder of tiger bones in a bottle from a village near the Sundarbans in Satkhira. He first came to Dhaka with the bottle and then went on to Sylhet by a bus. From there he flies directly to London. Another person took tiger bone powder from Sylhet and crossed the border to Assam, India. Tiger bones and organs are regularly poached from Dhaka by international flights and through Chattogram and Mongla seaports.

A team of researchers have been studying the poaching of tigers and tiger organs through investigation and census. They found that tiger poachers are still active in the Sundarbans. From the Sundarbans, tiger organs are being trafficked in 15 countries of the world. Around 153 powerful people are involved in tiger smuggling and trafficking. A group of smugglers from India, China and Malaysia are leading the trade of tiger organs. And the most buyers of these smuggled items are from countries like Qatar, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Japan.