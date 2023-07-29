Tiger prey on the rise in Sundarbans

The Royal Bengal Tiger living in the Sundarbans in Bangladesh mainly has six prey. Out of this, the number of barking deer in the Sundarbans is dropping drastically. But in the last 30 years, three out of the remaining five prey have increased in population. Spotted deer and wild boars have doubled and the monkey population has also increased.

Researchers said, apart from being crucial for the survival of tigers, these animals are also part of the biodiversity of the Sundarbans and need to be preserved.