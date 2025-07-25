Chakaria Sundarbans: A mangrove forest killed by aid and greed

Despite the widespread deforestation, local residents believe the destruction of the Chakaria forest did not bring meaningful development to the region. One such voice is that of Md. Hafizur Rahman from Mognama Canal, adjacent to the Maheshkhali Channel. He recalls the time when dense forest stretched all the way to the channel—an area now under Badrakhali Union in Chakaria.

The surroundings of Badrakhali Bazar Para and Mognamapara, once covered with lush mangroves, are now lined with embankments and densely packed housing. Hafizur remarks that there is no visible trace today to suggest a forest ever existed there.

Md. Hafizur Rahman said, “The forest disappeared right before our eyes. The government says they have profited. They say they made money by selling fish. But we don’t see any benefit. Those who farm the fish have left. The people here gained nothing but suffering.”

While talking at a grocery store, Hafizur was surrounded by many people. Seeing the curiosity of some young boys about the forest, Hafizur opened up and shared stories. He recalled hearing the roar of tigers, seeing deer roam, and memories of fishing in the forest. The middle-aged Hafizur, along with several wide-eyed listeners, spoke of a forest that will never come back.

But will it really never return? Some believe it is possible. Once gone, restoring a forest is not impossible—especially mangroves. However, the soil in Chakaria is so polluted that bringing back the forest there is complicated. Many are unwilling to give up the profits from salt farming or the hope of earning from seasonal fish farming. Professor Mohammad Al-Amin from the Forestry and Environmental Sciences Institute at the University of Chittagong believes that if the government takes a firm stance and cancels the leases given for shrimp farming, then by protecting the land from disturbance for a few years, the forest can be restored.

What was once known as the Chakaria Sundarbans falls under the jurisdiction of the Cox’s Bazar North Forest Division. Divisional Forest Officer Md. Maruf Hossain stated that land in Chakaria Sundarbans was leased out under the guise of shrimp farming. Restoring the forest now is a long process. First, the leases granted must be canceled, which is a matter of policy. However, currently, there is no initiative for afforestation in the area.

In 2020, a proposal was submitted to the Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner to evict illegal occupants from Chakaria and other areas. If an order is issued from there, eviction of illegal settlers could become possible.