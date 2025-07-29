Tigers die mostly at the hands of traffickers

In the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, tigers are mostly being killed by traffickers.

Despite various conservation efforts, over the past two and a half decades, 21 tigers have died of natural causes, while 26 have been killed by traffickers.

During the same period, authorities have recovered 24 tiger skins, four tiger skulls and 296 tiger bones.

In addition to the killings by traffickers, 14 tigers have been killed by villagers after straying into human settlements near the Sundarbans.