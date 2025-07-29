‘If tiger survives, Sundarbans will survive’

Today, 29 July, is World Tiger Day. This year, Bangladesh has chosen the theme: “Increase in Tiger Population, Prosperity of the Sundarbans.”

The tiger is Bangladesh’s national animal. Our national cricket team is famously known as the “Tigers,” and the East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army bears the tiger in its logo. For these reasons, Bangladesh observes this day with significance.

According to national tiger census data, Bangladesh recorded 106 tigers in 2015, 114 in 2018, and 125 in the most recent 2024 survey. Despite facing numerous threats, the tiger population in Bangladesh is increasing — a hopeful sign. For this, we must express our gratitude to the forest department and the local communities of the Sundarbans.

The Sundarbans is now the last refuge for wild tigers in Bangladesh. Their primary prey is the spotted deer.

According to tiger experts, shortages of deer pose a greater threat to tigers than direct poaching, because without enough food, tigers become weak, lose their immunity, and human-tiger conflict increases.