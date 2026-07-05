Tk 40 million escalator-fitted over-bridge used for 2 months, now in disrepair

Several of the stairs have been stolen. The remaining ones are rusting, corrosion visible on the steel plates and reinforcing bars. Broken pieces of glass are scattered around. Neglect and disuse have allowed weeds to grow on the staircase, while the entrance gate remains locked.

This is the current state of Chattogram city’s first escalator-equipped foot over-bridge. Built by the Chattogram City Corporation more than six and a half years ago at a cost of nearly Tk 40 million (4 crore), the structure now lies abandoned.

The escalator foot over-bridge remained operational for only about two months after its inauguration in January 2020. Left unused after that, it gradually fell into disrepair and eventually became unfit for use. Today, the costly structure has effectively turned into an abandoned piece of infrastructure.

Officials who were responsible at the time said the bridge was built at the request of the then local MP, Afsarul Amin. Two officials from the city corporation’s electrical department were also trained to maintain the bridge.