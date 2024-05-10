PM Hasina pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

She paid homage by placing a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and joined a prayer this morning seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the 15 August 1975 carnage.