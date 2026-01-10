5 Jamaat candidates in Cumilla owns over 10m in assets

Five Jamaat-e-Islami candidates from Cumilla contesting the 13th parliamentary election have total immovable and movable assets exceeding Tk 10 million (1 crore).

Among the five candidates, Syed AKM Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee from Cumilla-9 constituency tops the list with the highest total assets, amounting to Tk 29.4 million (2 crore 94 lakh). Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee, who is the secretary of Jamaat’s Cumilla south district unit, also has significant liabilities, with a bank loan of Tk 26 million (2 crore 60 lakh) in his name.

Among the candidates, Md Moniruzzaman from Cumilla-1 and Md Mosharof Hosen from Cumilla-7 have the lowest assets with a total of Tk 4.27 million (42 lakh 70 thousand) in immovable and movable assets.

However, despite having the lowest total assets, Md Moniruzzaman has the highest annual income, amounting to 2.57 million (25 lakh 72 thousand). On the other hand, Kazi Din Mohammed from Cumilla-6 has the lowest annual income, Tk 528,000.

Out of the 11 constituencies in the district, Jamaat-e-Islami candidates submitted nomination papers in 10 constituencies. However, due to incomplete information in the affidavits, the returning officer cancelled the nomination of Md Yusuf Sohel, candidate for Cumilla-3 (Muradnagar), on 3 January.