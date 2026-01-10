Affidavit analysis
5 Jamaat candidates in Cumilla owns over 10m in assets
Five Jamaat-e-Islami candidates from Cumilla contesting the 13th parliamentary election have total immovable and movable assets exceeding Tk 10 million (1 crore).
Among the five candidates, Syed AKM Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee from Cumilla-9 constituency tops the list with the highest total assets, amounting to Tk 29.4 million (2 crore 94 lakh). Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee, who is the secretary of Jamaat’s Cumilla south district unit, also has significant liabilities, with a bank loan of Tk 26 million (2 crore 60 lakh) in his name.
Among the candidates, Md Moniruzzaman from Cumilla-1 and Md Mosharof Hosen from Cumilla-7 have the lowest assets with a total of Tk 4.27 million (42 lakh 70 thousand) in immovable and movable assets.
However, despite having the lowest total assets, Md Moniruzzaman has the highest annual income, amounting to 2.57 million (25 lakh 72 thousand). On the other hand, Kazi Din Mohammed from Cumilla-6 has the lowest annual income, Tk 528,000.
Out of the 11 constituencies in the district, Jamaat-e-Islami candidates submitted nomination papers in 10 constituencies. However, due to incomplete information in the affidavits, the returning officer cancelled the nomination of Md Yusuf Sohel, candidate for Cumilla-3 (Muradnagar), on 3 January.
According to the affidavits submitted with the nomination papers, candidates of Jamaat in nine constituencies of Cumilla have provided information about their income and assets.
An analysis of the affidavits shows that six of them mentioned their profession as ‘business.’ Among them, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, central nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami and candidate from Cumilla-11, mentioned his profession as ‘business (medical services).’
Three candidates mentioned their profession as ‘teaching’: Mobarak Hossen from Cumilla-5, Mosharof Hosen from Cumilla-7, and Md Shafiqul Alam (Helal) from Cumilla-8.
According to election law, 10 types of information must be mentioned in the affidavit with the nomination paper. These include the candidate’s profession, source of income, educational qualifications, legal cases, and a statement of assets for themselves and their dependents.
The main purpose of submitting an affidavit is to give voters the opportunity to know about the candidate so that they can exercise their voting rights with informed judgment.
Meanwhile, Saiful Islam (Shahid), secretary of Cumilla North district, was the Jamaat-nominated candidate in Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) constituency. Eventually, due to the Jamaat–National Citizen Party (NCP) alliance, he withdrew from the election according to the party decision. In this constituency, Hasanat Abdullah, chief coordinator of the southern region of NCP, is contesting as the Jamaat–NCP alliance candidate.
Jamaat candidates in Cumilla
Candidates who are contesting the election on Jamaat’s ticket are: Md Moniruzzaman (Cumilla-1), Md. Nazim Uddin (Cumilla-2), Mobarak Hossen (Cumilla-5), Kazi Din Mohammed (Cumilla-6), Md. Mosharof Hosen (Cumilla-7), Md Shafiqul Alam Helal (Cumilla-8), Syed AKM Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee (Cumilla-9), Mohammad Yasin Arafath (Cumilla-10), and Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher (Cumilla-11).
Educational qualifications
According to the affidavits, two candidates hold PhD degrees: Mobarak Hossen and Sarowar Uddin Siddiquee. Four candidates have completed Master’s degrees. One candidate has a Bachelor’s degree. Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher holds an MBBS degree. Although Mosharof Hosen from Cumilla-7 mentions his profession as teaching, his affidavit does not include information on educational qualifications.
Candidates with assets over Tk 10m
According to the affidavits, Syed AKM Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee has total immovable and movable assets of Tk 29.4 million (2 crore 94 lakh), followed by Shafiqul Alam with Tk 21 million (2 crore 10 lakh). Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has Tk 18.5 million (1 crore 85 lakh). Mohammad Yasin Arafath has Tk 14 million (1 crore 40 lakh), and Md Nazim Uddin has Tk 12.8 million (1 crore 28 lakh).
Candidates leading in annual income, 2 have no professional income
Md Moniruzzaman has the highest annual income of Tk 2.57 million (25 lakh 72 thousand), followed by Shafiqul Alam with 2.4 million (23 lakh 75 thousand). Mobarak Hossen’s annual income is 2.16 million (21 lakh 64 thousand). Kazi Din Mohammed earns the least, Tk 528,000 annually.
Among the nine Jamaat candidates, two have no income from their profession. Although their profession is listed as business or medical services, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has no income from these sectors. As annual income, he receives Tk 1.04 million (10 lakh 38 thousand) from various institutions. Although Md Moniruzzaman from Cumilla-1 has the highest annual income, his affidavit does not mention income from his ‘business' profession.
Candidates with highest cash on hand
Among Jamaat candidates, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher leads in cash on hand, with Tk 5.1 million (51 lakh 8 thousand). The second-highest, Tk 2.54 million (25 lakh 39 thousand), is with Moniruzzaman. Next is Kazi Din Mohammed with Tk 1.22 million (12 lakh 21 thousand. The least cash on hand is with Mosharof Hosen, who has Tk 67,000.
Leaders in movable assets
Among movable assets, Abdullah Mohammad Taher leads with Tk 8.5 million (85 lakh). Second-highest is Syed AKM Sarowar Uddin Seddiquee with Tk 6 million (60 lakh). Next is Mobarak Hossen with movable assets worth Tk 4.64 million (46 lakh 37 thousand). The least movable assets are held by Shafiqul Alam, whose assets amount to 858,000.