Rush in road repair ahead of adviser’s visit

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has launched an initiative to ease the long-standing traffic congestion on the Brahmanbaria section of the Dhaka–Sylhet highway. Bricks are being laid in three layers to level the damaged portions of the road in the Sarail Bishwaroad area.

However, piles of bricks and sand left in the middle of the highway have further intensified traffic congestion, creating severe suffering for commuters.

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, is scheduled to visit the area next Wednesday. Locals said that the repair work has been hurriedly started due to the adviser’s visit.

Locals also believe that once the adviser leaves, the bricks will be removed again, calling it a waste of money. However, RHD authorities say this is repair work, not renovation; the bricks will not be removed, and the work is part of a permanent solution.