Cox's Bazar Airport to be closed till Sunday 7pm

Cox's Bazar Airport will remain closed from Saturday 7am to Sunday 7pm due to the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha in the Bay of Bengal.
However, the decision on Shah Amanat International Airport of Chattogram will be taken after assessing the situation in the morning, said Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee gave a direction which said that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam of Sunday (14 May) was postponed under five boards; Chattogram board, Cumilla board, Barisal board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Technical Board.
The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha in east central Bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards over the same area and was centred at 6 pm today about 930 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 860 kms south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 890 kms south-southwest of Mongla Port and 855 kms south southwest of Payra port.
Maritime ports of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Payra have been advised to lower local warning signal number 4 and instead hoist great danger signal number 8.
The coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal number 8.