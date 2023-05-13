Cox's Bazar Airport to be closed till Sunday 7pm

Cox's Bazar Airport will remain closed from Saturday 7am to Sunday 7pm due to the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the decision on Shah Amanat International Airport of Chattogram will be taken after assessing the situation in the morning, said Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee gave a direction which said that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam of Sunday (14 May) was postponed under five boards; Chattogram board, Cumilla board, Barisal board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Technical Board.