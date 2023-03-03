Patients suffer as physicians continue strike

He issued the threat from an emergency meeting of their association.

The BMA leader further said they would fix the next course of action in this regard after another meeting of the executive committee at Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital on 4 March.

“A decision of a mass resignation of physicians may come from the scheduled meeting on 4 March,” he warned.

Patients who came from different parts of the district failed to get medical services due to the work abstention.

Mehedi Hasan, who came from Rupsha upazila, said, “I came to Khulna Medical College and Hospital in the morning but after reaching here, I came to know that the physicians are on strike. Now I have to go back.”